Valenzuela sustains form, clobbers Manila

Valenzuela City Darkhorse subdued Manila Batang Quiapo, 108-98, in coast-to-coast fashion on Tuesday to continue their recovery in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season at the Paco Arena in Manila.
With six players scoring in double figures, Valenzuela led as far as 34-13 before cruising to its third straight win after two initial losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
Shaquille Alanes, former star of the Lyceum Pirates, posted 29 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals to clinch the SportsPlus best player award and become the newest member of the MPBL 1,000-point club.
Veteran Jay Collado supported with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two assists, followed by Lester Reyes with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, Geremy Robinson with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Nico Mamaradlo with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists, and JR Olegario with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists.
The Darkhorses dominated the shaded lane, 65-47, and outscored the Batang Quiapo, 15-2, early in the fourth quarter to pull away at 96-76 and pull Manila down to 1-4.
Manila drew 27 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals from Joe Gomez de Liaño, 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals from John Ashley Faa, 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists from Redgimir Eusebio.