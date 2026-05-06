Valenzuela sustains form, clobbers Manila

Valenzuela City Darkhorse subdued Manila Batang Quiapo, 108-98, in coast-to-coast fashion on Tuesday to continue their recovery in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season at the Paco Arena in Manila.

With six players scoring in double figures, Valenzuela led as far as 34-13 before cruising to its third straight win after two initial losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.