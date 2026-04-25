Valenzuela hangs tough, pips Sarangani

Filipino-American Geremy Robinson Jr., along with JR Olegario and Val Chauca, however, averted a Valenzuela disaster, scoring all of his seven points in an 11-2 run that pushed the Darkhorse back on top, 75-70, with 1:30 left.

Chauca chalked up 24 points, six rebounds and six assists to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player award and hand Valenzuela its first win after back-to-back losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Veteran Jay Collado posted 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Olegario contributed 11 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.