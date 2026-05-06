UP study finds ‘superbugs’ in palamig sold in Tondo

Under the supervision of Associate Professor Geraldine Dayrit and Assistant Professor Raycha Lei Sabandal, BS Public Health students examined nine palamig stalls across three locations in Tondo from 2024 to 2025. Researchers tested palm swabs from vendors, cup swabs, and samples of water, ice, and beverages.

Laboratory analysis found high levels of antimicrobial-resistant gram-negative bacteria, including strains carrying extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL) genes such as blaSHV, blaTEM, and blaCTX-M. According to the university’s press release, these bacteria could pose a serious public health threat because of their resistance to antibiotics.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when medicines such as antibiotics, antivirals, antiparasitics, and antifungals lose effectiveness against infections. The World Health Organization has identified AMR as one of the top global public health threats.

“AMR puts many of the gains of modern medicine at risk. It makes infections harder to treat and makes other medical procedures and treatments — such as surgery, caesarean sections, and cancer chemotherapy — much riskier,” the WHO warned.

In a DZRH program aired on May 2, UP Manila Chancellor Michael Tee said new drugs can take five to 15 years to develop, while bacteria can develop resistance within six months.

“Sa 2050, maaaring ang antimicrobial resistance na ang magiging dahilan kaya lalong lalala ang mga sakit ng ating mga kababayan,” Tee said, warning that even common infections could become difficult to treat in the future.

Researchers stressed the importance of the “One Health” approach, which recognizes the connection between human, animal, and environmental health in addressing the spread of superbugs.

The Philippines has been implementing “The Philippine National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2024-2028: A One Health Approach” through the Inter-Agency Committee on Antimicrobial Resistance, composed of several government agencies including the Departments of Health, Agriculture, Science and Technology, Trade and Industry, and the Interior and Local Government.

The student researchers urged the local government of Manila and concerned agencies to strengthen mandatory training programs for vendors, while experts emphasized that the spread of antimicrobial resistance remains preventable.