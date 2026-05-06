Troubled woman rescued in Subic Freeport

Subic Bay Freeport – A distraught woman was rescued after jumping into the water in front of Building 244 along Waterfront Road in this Freeport zone on 4 May 2026.

According to a report by the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Law Enforcement Department (LED), the tourist police said that an intoxicated 20-year-old woman jumped into the water in a popular area frequented by tourists at night.