Troubled woman rescued in Subic Freeport

Subic Bay Freeport – A distraught woman was rescued after jumping into the water in front of Building 244 along Waterfront Road in this Freeport zone on 4 May 2026.
According to a report by the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Law Enforcement Department (LED), the tourist police said that an intoxicated 20-year-old woman jumped into the water in a popular area frequented by tourists at night.
The Mobile Patrol-Traffic Branch responded and arrived at the scene to conduct crowd control. LED immediately dispatched Harbor Patrol personnel, who rescued the victim while she was floating unconscious in the water.
The SBMA Public Health and Safety Department (PHSD) dispatched Medic-4, who administered first aid on the victim. The LED reported that upon regaining consciousness, the woman became hysterical.
The victim was then transported to James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.