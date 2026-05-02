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9 rescued from half-submerged boat

Nine people were safely rescued after their motor banca half-submerged off Nyogan, Barangay 9, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro. The Philippine Coast Guard and PDRRMO Mamburao deployed a sea ambulance, conducted swift search and rescue operations, and brought all passengers ashore in good condition after large waves caused the boat to list and take in water.
Nine people were safely rescued after their motor banca half-submerged off Nyogan, Barangay 9, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro. The Philippine Coast Guard and PDRRMO Mamburao deployed a sea ambulance, conducted swift search and rescue operations, and brought all passengers ashore in good condition after large waves caused the boat to list and take in water.Photograph courtesy of PCG
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Nine people were rescued after their motor banca became half-submerged in waters off Nyogan, Barangay 9, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro on 30 April.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, personnel from Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Mamburao, in coordination with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, responded to the incident involving MBCA Treskillion.

Nine people were safely rescued after their motor banca half-submerged off Nyogan, Barangay 9, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro. The Philippine Coast Guard and PDRRMO Mamburao deployed a sea ambulance, conducted swift search and rescue operations, and brought all passengers ashore in good condition after large waves caused the boat to list and take in water.
PCG rescues 7 after motorbanca sinks off Bohol–Leyte waters

Upon receiving the report, CGSS Mamburao quickly coordinated for a sea ambulance and proceeded to the area to conduct search and rescue operations.

Responders found the distressed vessel and safely rescued all nine passengers. They were brought to shore, where initial medical assessments were conducted. All were reported to be in good condition.

Nine people were safely rescued after their motor banca half-submerged off Nyogan, Barangay 9, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro. The Philippine Coast Guard and PDRRMO Mamburao deployed a sea ambulance, conducted swift search and rescue operations, and brought all passengers ashore in good condition after large waves caused the boat to list and take in water.
PCG rescues 7 after motorbanca sinks off Bohol–Leyte waters

Initial investigation showed the motor banca was anchored when it was hit by large waves, causing it to list and take in water until it became half-submerged.

The passengers were later turned over safely to their respective families.

Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)
CGSS Mamburao
rescued
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