9 rescued from half-submerged boat

Nine people were rescued after their motor banca became half-submerged in waters off Nyogan, Barangay 9, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro on 30 April.
According to the Philippine Coast Guard, personnel from Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Mamburao, in coordination with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, responded to the incident involving MBCA Treskillion.
Upon receiving the report, CGSS Mamburao quickly coordinated for a sea ambulance and proceeded to the area to conduct search and rescue operations.
Responders found the distressed vessel and safely rescued all nine passengers. They were brought to shore, where initial medical assessments were conducted. All were reported to be in good condition.
Initial investigation showed the motor banca was anchored when it was hit by large waves, causing it to list and take in water until it became half-submerged.
The passengers were later turned over safely to their respective families.