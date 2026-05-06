Thunder roll past James, Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder overpowered LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, 108-90, on Tuesday to grab a 1-0 lead in their National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference semifinal series.

A balanced offensive performance and steely defensive display from the reigning NBA champions was enough to seal victory over the depleted Lakers, who started brightly but trailed for the final three quarters.

Chet Holmgren led the Thunder with 24 points and 12 rebounds while reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell added 18 points apiece.