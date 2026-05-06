SM Prime eyes stronger premium market grip with Susana Heights revamp

The first phase of the estate transformation will focus on the redevelopment of the main clubhouse and the addition of covered tennis courts, an indoor air-conditioned basketball court, a fitness gym, a social hall, and a chapel.

The enhancements will be implemented in phases beginning in the third quarter of the year.

The redevelopment follows strong market response to the relaunch of inventory lots in November 2025, which drew buyers seeking larger lot-only properties.

“We continue to see strong interest in premium, low-density developments despite broader macroeconomic headwinds,” said Jose Juan Jugo, Executive Vice President and Head of Signature Series.

“These enhancements, together with the estate’s strategic location, will make Susana Heights a more complete and compelling residential community for discerning buyers,” he added.

Apart from upgraded residential amenities, the transformation also includes estate-wide improvements such as an 8,000-square-meter neighborhood retail hub envisioned as the estate’s central lifestyle destination.

The planned retail strip will feature a supermarket, banks, a clinic, salons, dining options, a café, and a multi-purpose park. Construction of the neighborhood retail strip is targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Susana Heights Village offers lot cuts ranging from 500 to 900 square meters, making it one of the few mature suburban communities where buyers can build custom homes within an established estate.