Shock win by Clementer

CAGAYAN DE ORO — Stephen Clementer pulled off a dramatic first Junior PGT title, overturning a three-stroke deficit on the final hole before edging Ethan Lago in sudden death to win the boys’ 7–10 crown at the ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Junior PGT Championship on Wednesday.
The homegrown standout looked headed for defeat but stayed composed under pressure, forcing a playoff after Lago faltered on the final hole. In the sudden-death decider on No. 9, Clementer calmly sank a three-foot par putt to complete the comeback, while Lago three-putted from 13 feet to hand over the win.
The victory sparked emotional celebrations, with Clementer mobbed by fellow players and spectators as he soaked in the breakthrough on his home course.
He later credited confidence and familiarity with the course for his clutch finish.
“I’m very happy to win here on my home course,” said Clementer in Filipino. He added that he leaned on his knowledge of the greens and stayed focused despite nerves in the playoff.
“I was nervous in the playoff, but I stayed focused and did what I needed to do,” said the eight-year-old, whose father Edison Clementer is a teaching pro at the club.
The win was especially meaningful after a third-place finish last week at Del Monte, where he trailed Lago by 18 strokes.
Trailing by three heading into the final hole of regulation, Clementer kept his hopes alive with a closing birdie for a 72. Lago, meanwhile, collapsed with a double bogey, forcing a tie at 151 and setting up the playoff.
Lucas Revilleza finished third with a 153 after a 74.
In the girls’ 7–10 division, Davao’s Soleil Molde completed back-to-back victories with a 76 for a 154 total, defeating Alta Vista leg winner Vanya Go by seven strokes. Jia Ho placed third at 181.
Molde said consistency and composure carried her through another title run.
“I feel good, though it was a tough journey. I struggled with mishits and missed putts, which got frustrating at times. Thankfully, I managed to pull through,” she said.
In the girls’ 11–14 category, South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo rallied from three strokes down to defeat Rafella Batican by two, carding a 70 for a 147 total. Kimberly Baroquillo took third at 152.
Jared Saban capped South Cotabato’s strong showing, winning the boys’ 11–14 division by six strokes over Ralph Batican with a two-day total of 136, highlighted by an opening 65.
In the 15–18 girls’ division, Bukidnon’s Zero Plete took control with a 151 total, pulling away from Davao’s Precious Zaragosa, who finished second at 156.
In the men’s premier division, Bukidnon’s Alexis Nailga surged into the lead with a 73 to take a 151 total, overtaking local bet Martin Lu. Clement Ordeneza moved into second at 152, while Lu slipped to third at 154.