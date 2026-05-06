Shock win by Clementer

The victory sparked emotional celebrations, with Clementer mobbed by fellow players and spectators as he soaked in the breakthrough on his home course.

He later credited confidence and familiarity with the course for his clutch finish.

“I’m very happy to win here on my home course,” said Clementer in Filipino. He added that he leaned on his knowledge of the greens and stayed focused despite nerves in the playoff.

“I was nervous in the playoff, but I stayed focused and did what I needed to do,” said the eight-year-old, whose father Edison Clementer is a teaching pro at the club.

The win was especially meaningful after a third-place finish last week at Del Monte, where he trailed Lago by 18 strokes.

Trailing by three heading into the final hole of regulation, Clementer kept his hopes alive with a closing birdie for a 72. Lago, meanwhile, collapsed with a double bogey, forcing a tie at 151 and setting up the playoff.

Lucas Revilleza finished third with a 153 after a 74.

In the girls’ 7–10 division, Davao’s Soleil Molde completed back-to-back victories with a 76 for a 154 total, defeating Alta Vista leg winner Vanya Go by seven strokes. Jia Ho placed third at 181.

Molde said consistency and composure carried her through another title run.