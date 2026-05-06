Sherwin Gatchalian outlines measures to ease impact of oil price crisis amid war in Middle East

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian speaks with the media during the weekly Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum in Manila on Wednesday, 6 May 2026. Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy (PROTECT), discusses measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing oil price crisis amid the conflict in the Middle East. John Carlo Magallon

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian speaks with the media during the weekly Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum in Manila on Wednesday, 6 May 2026. Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy (PROTECT), discusses measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing oil price crisis amid the conflict in the Middle East. John Carlo Magallon

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian speaks with the media during the weekly Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum in Manila on Wednesday, 6 May 2026. Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy (PROTECT), discusses measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing oil price crisis amid the conflict in the Middle East. John Carlo Magallon

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian speaks with the media during the weekly Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum in Manila on Wednesday, 6 May 2026. Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy (PROTECT), discusses measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing oil price crisis amid the conflict in the Middle East. John Carlo Magallon