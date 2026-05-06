Sen. JV Ejercito pushes stronger Coast Guard amid maritime challenges

Senator JV Ejercito on Wednesday co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2116, or the Revised Philippine Coast Guard Law, reaffirming his support for uniformed personnel and maritime frontliners amid growing challenges in the country’s territorial waters.

A longtime ally of the Philippine Coast Guard, Ejercito said the proposed measure seeks to further strengthen the agency, professionalize its ranks, and modernize its operations as maritime threats and security demands continue to evolve.

“Saludo po ako sa dedikasyon at tapang ng ating Philippine Coast Guard. Panahon na upang mas patatagin pa natin ang kanilang mandato at bigyan ng kaukulang atensyon ang kanilang mahalagang papel sa larangan ng maritime security and safety,” he said.