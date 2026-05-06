Sen. JV Ejercito pushes stronger Coast Guard amid maritime challenges

Senator JV Ejercito on Wednesday co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2116, or the Revised Philippine Coast Guard Law, reaffirming his support for uniformed personnel and maritime frontliners amid growing challenges in the country’s territorial waters.
A longtime ally of the Philippine Coast Guard, Ejercito said the proposed measure seeks to further strengthen the agency, professionalize its ranks, and modernize its operations as maritime threats and security demands continue to evolve.
“Saludo po ako sa dedikasyon at tapang ng ating Philippine Coast Guard. Panahon na upang mas patatagin pa natin ang kanilang mandato at bigyan ng kaukulang atensyon ang kanilang mahalagang papel sa larangan ng maritime security and safety,” he said.
“Panahon na po na tayo naman ang maging resbak ng ating mga tanod-dagat,” he added.
Ejercito stressed that the PCG remains at the forefront of protecting the country’s maritime territory and safeguarding Filipino fishermen and civilians at sea.
During last year’s budget deliberations, the senator also pushed to increase the subsistence allowance of coast guard personnel, firefighters, and police officers to P350 per day from the previous P150.
He likewise advocated funding for additional key floating assets, including 60-meter vessels and high-speed response boats, to enhance the agency’s operational readiness.
“Hindi po gastos ang pagpapalakas sa ating Coast Guard. Investment ito sa pambansang seguridad, sa proteksyon ng ating karagatan, at sa kinabukasan ng ating bansa,” Ejercito said.