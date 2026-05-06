Sen. Ejercito proposes P5,000 job search grant for fresh graduates

Senator JV Ejercito is pushing a measure that would provide a one-time P5,000 cash grant to fresh graduates to help cover job application expenses, citing rising unemployment and financial barriers faced by first-time jobseekers.
Under Senate Bill No. 1961, or the “Fresh Graduates P5,000 One-Time Cash Grant Act of 2026,” JV Ejercito said the proposal aims to support graduates of colleges, universities and technical-vocational institutions as they transition into the workforce.
“This is actually an investment in our youth and in the labor market. Many want to secure decent jobs after graduation but struggle because they lack money,” Ejercito said, pointing to a growing mismatch between available jobs and applicants’ qualifications.
He noted that delays in job hunting due to limited funds for transportation and other application costs may push graduates to accept positions that do not match their education or skills.
Data from the Department of Labor and Employment, cited by the Commission on Higher Education, showed the unemployment rate among college graduates rose by 2.6 percentage points in 2025 from 35.6 percent in December 2024.
Ejercito said the proposed grant could be used for transportation, printing resumes, and purchasing appropriate attire for job interviews.
“For some, these may seem small or ordinary expenses, but for many, these are significant costs just to get started,” he said.
The proposal seeks to complement the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act, which waives fees for certain pre-employment documents but does not cover other job search-related expenses.
Under the bill, the Commission on Higher Education would oversee the program’s implementation to ensure proper and transparent distribution of funds.