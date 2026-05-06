Sen. Ejercito proposes P5,000 job search grant for fresh graduates

He noted that delays in job hunting due to limited funds for transportation and other application costs may push graduates to accept positions that do not match their education or skills.

Data from the Department of Labor and Employment, cited by the Commission on Higher Education, showed the unemployment rate among college graduates rose by 2.6 percentage points in 2025 from 35.6 percent in December 2024.

Ejercito said the proposed grant could be used for transportation, printing resumes, and purchasing appropriate attire for job interviews.

“For some, these may seem small or ordinary expenses, but for many, these are significant costs just to get started,” he said.

The proposal seeks to complement the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act, which waives fees for certain pre-employment documents but does not cover other job search-related expenses.

Under the bill, the Commission on Higher Education would oversee the program’s implementation to ensure proper and transparent distribution of funds.