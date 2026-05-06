Sarines, Padilla sparkle

TRECE MARTIRES, Cavite — Tristan Padilla and Lisa Sarines completed commanding wire-to-wire victories in the premier 15–18 division of the ICTSI Sherwood Hills Junior PGT Championship, the fourth leg of the Luzon Series at Sherwood Hills Golf Club on Wednesday.
Both players entered the final round with comfortable leads and turned the closing day into a formality, effectively sealing their titles early after strong opening rounds.
The wins also served as momentum builders ahead of the final two stops of the six-leg regional series at Beverly Place in Pampanga and Eagle Ridge in Cavite next month.
Padilla continued his dominant run, opening the day with an 11-stroke cushion over Shinichi Suzuki before stretching it to 15 strokes after just six holes. From there, he controlled the pace and never looked threatened.
Fresh from a six-shot victory at John Hay, the De La Salle-Zobel standout was even more dominant at Sherwood Hills’ tougher layout, firing rounds of 71-71-70 for a 212 total and a 16-stroke win.
Suzuki finished second at 228 after a 75, while Jose Jacobo Gomez took third with 234 after a 75.
Despite back-to-back wins, Padilla said he remains focused on improvement rather than results.
“There’s still a lot of room for improvement, and I’ll keep working on that,” said the 17-year-old. “These back-to-back wins show that I can compete at a high level. I’ve been focusing on making the most of every opportunity, and that’s really helped me these past two weeks.”
In the girls’ division, Sarines matched Padilla’s dominance, finishing 18 strokes clear of twin sister Mona Sarines.
Lisa closed with a two-under 69 for a 214 total, bouncing back strongly from her 11-stroke loss to Mona at John Hay.
Mona started well with four birdies but stumbled late with three straight bogeys, finishing with a 71 for a 232 total. Rafa Anciano placed third at 237 after an 80.
Sarines, who now owns two wins including Malarayat, said the result is a confidence boost but far from her ceiling.
“This isn’t the best I can be yet. I’m always working to get better every day, every round,” she said. “This win means a lot because it boosts my confidence.”
Padilla and Sarines joined earlier division winners Zach Guico and Winter Serapio (7–10), and Race Manhit and Georgina Handog (11–14), in the Luzon Series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.