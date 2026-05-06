Sarines, Padilla sparkle

TRECE MARTIRES, Cavite — Tristan Padilla and Lisa Sarines completed commanding wire-to-wire victories in the premier 15–18 division of the ICTSI Sherwood Hills Junior PGT Championship, the fourth leg of the Luzon Series at Sherwood Hills Golf Club on Wednesday.

Both players entered the final round with comfortable leads and turned the closing day into a formality, effectively sealing their titles early after strong opening rounds.

The wins also served as momentum builders ahead of the final two stops of the six-leg regional series at Beverly Place in Pampanga and Eagle Ridge in Cavite next month.