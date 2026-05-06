Sara flags inflation, warns vs ‘troll farms’

“The triple whammy happened to us: fuel prices are extremely high, crude oil is very expensive, the exchange rate, inflation are very high,” she said.

Duterte urged the government to prioritize assistance to the most vulnerable sectors.

“If the administration cannot provide assistance, they should help those at the very bottom, because if they have nothing left, they may resort to crime and violence, which we do not want to happen,” she said.

Market analysts have attributed the inflationary pressures to external factors, including the global oil price volatility driven by the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Policymakers continue to weigh adjustments to fiscal measures such as the fuel tax and subsidies.

Duterte also raised concerns over what she described as “troll farms,” alleging that coordinated online networks were spreading manipulated content to influence public opinion and target political figures.