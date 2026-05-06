Princeton professor wins Pulitzer Prize for memoir

Professor Yiyun Li of Princeton University won the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for her 2025 memoir, Things in Nature Merely Grow. She described the recognition as a “bittersweet honor.”

According to Li, the book was written during a difficult period in her life following the loss of both her younger and older sons to suicide.

“The book was written because I hold my faith in language, in thinking, and in carrying on despite the difficulties,” she said, adding that the prize affirmed her beliefs.