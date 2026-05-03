PNP chief leads security send-off ahead of ASEAN Summit

Following the ceremony, Nartatez conducted an aerial inspection of key sites, transport routes, and venues across the region to validate operational readiness.

The newly activated Task Group Central Visayas integrates personnel from the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, and several other government agencies.

The deployment includes specialized units for site security, convoy protection, coastal and airspace monitoring, and emergency medical response.

“This operation is the result of extensive planning and sustained coordination,” Nartatez said. “We are fully prepared to ensure a safe and secure ASEAN Summit.”

The ASEAN Summit is scheduled for 7 to 8 May in Lapu-Lapu City. International delegates are expected to begin arriving 5 May, with departures continuing through 12 May.

World leaders are slated to discuss regional security, economic integration, and policy development during the high-level meeting.

The massive security operation was ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. under the “Bagong Pilipinas” framework, emphasizing inter-agency cooperation and intelligence-driven safety measures.