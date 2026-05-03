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PNP chief leads security send-off ahead of ASEAN Summit

AT least 7,300 personnel composed of security forces and emergency responders from multiple government agencies mobilize during a send-off ceremony in Central Visayas, reinforcing the country’s heightened preparations for the ASEAN Summit 2026.
AT least 7,300 personnel composed of security forces and emergency responders from multiple government agencies mobilize during a send-off ceremony in Central Visayas, reinforcing the country’s heightened preparations for the ASEAN Summit 2026.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Philippine National Police
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Authorities formally mobilized more than 7,300 security and emergency personnel at the Mactan Shrine to secure the upcoming 2026 ASEAN Summit in Central Visayas.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. led the send-off ceremony, which marked the full activation of national security measures for the diplomatic event.

AT least 7,300 personnel composed of security forces and emergency responders from multiple government agencies mobilize during a send-off ceremony in Central Visayas, reinforcing the country’s heightened preparations for the ASEAN Summit 2026.
7,300 security forces deployed for ASEAN Summit in Cebu

Following the ceremony, Nartatez conducted an aerial inspection of key sites, transport routes, and venues across the region to validate operational readiness.

The newly activated Task Group Central Visayas integrates personnel from the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, and several other government agencies.

The deployment includes specialized units for site security, convoy protection, coastal and airspace monitoring, and emergency medical response.

“This operation is the result of extensive planning and sustained coordination,” Nartatez said. “We are fully prepared to ensure a safe and secure ASEAN Summit.”

The ASEAN Summit is scheduled for 7 to 8 May in Lapu-Lapu City. International delegates are expected to begin arriving 5 May, with departures continuing through 12 May.

World leaders are slated to discuss regional security, economic integration, and policy development during the high-level meeting.

The massive security operation was ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. under the “Bagong Pilipinas” framework, emphasizing inter-agency cooperation and intelligence-driven safety measures.

ASEAN Summit 2026 Philippines security
Lapu-Lapu City summit preparations
PNP security deployment Central Visayas
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