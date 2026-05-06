PMA class of 2026 expects 207 graduates

The graduating members of the Cadet Corps of the AFP (CCAFP) have already been assigned to different branches of the AFP, with the Philippine Army receiving the highest number of cadets at 76.

The distribution of cadets across the AFP branches shows that the Philippine Army received 76 cadets, comprising 52 males and 24 females. The Philippine Navy (PN) follows with 69 cadets, including 48 males and 21 females, while the Philippine Air Force (PAF) received 62 cadets, consisting of 42 males and 20 females.

Most class members had already pursued higher education prior to entering Asia's premier military academy. There are 142 college undergraduates in the class, while 64 entered as senior high school graduates. One male cadet joined the academy after already completing a college degree.

Of the graduates, 11.11 percent, or 23 cadets, come from different parts of the Cordillera Region. Other significant numbers of graduates come from the National Capital Region, Cagayan Valley, and Bicol Region, with each accounting for 8.70 percent of the total. The remaining cadets are distributed across various regions in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, including representation from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The PMA graduation is scheduled for May 16, 2026, at the Borromeo Field of Fort General Gregorio del Pilar. The CCAFP graduation parade, changing of the guards, and commencement exercises will be attended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.