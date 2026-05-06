Palace distances from Recto, Leviste rift

Reacting to this, Representative Leviste said he is thankful Usec. Claire Castro clarified that the Palace is staying out of their rift.

“In fairness sa Kongreso, hindi rin naman ako sinabihang huwag ituloy ang aking speech kahapon. Marami rin naman kasi sa admin ang nag-iisip na masyado nang pabigat si Recto. Konti na lang, baka ilalaglag na. At least mas magkakaroon na siya ng oras para sumagot sa akin,” said Leviste in a Viber message.

On the other hand, Leviste received support from Vice President Sara Duterte, who said that she admires Leviste for his courage to speak up against the current administration.

"Well, pareho kami. Pareho tayong lahat ay nararamdaman tulad ng mga nararamdaman nila. We applaud their courage to speak up kahit na alam nila na babalikan sila ng administration o hindi man in cases, posibleng mga threats o iba pang pananakot," Duterte said when interviewed by supporters in The Hague, Netherlands.

Leviste said he is enjoying the trade of barbs and is happy that ES Recto is noticing his efforts.

"Pinili kong buksan ito dahil alam kong tama ako, at nasa panig ko ang taumbayan, gaya ng makikita sa social media engagements. At sa totoo lang, enjoy na enjoy ako dito, lalo na’t pinapatulan ako ng “Little President” at iba't ibang mga kongresista. Tinawagan nga akong "kulang sa pansin" diba. Baka mas madismaya pa ako kung hindi nila ako papatulan," he said.

Recto, among other accusations, on Tuesday accused Leviste of offering P1 billion to secure the withdrawal of then-Governor Vilma Santos so he could take her place.

Recto also said reports have reached his camp about an alleged large-scale vote-buying operation in Batangas supposedly orchestrated by Leviste.

He said the lawmaker had repeatedly sought his support to acquire “thousands of hectares” of sugar land in Nasugbu.

He also accused Leviste of trying to “drown” a P24-billion obligation, which he claimed stemmed from so-called “ghost” solar projects, among other allegations.