Ombudsman sees 3,500 applicants for lawyer, non-lawyer positions

According to Assistant Ombudsman for Internal Affairs Luigi Bonoan, the thousands of applicants was a reflection that people believed in the processes undertaken by the investigative agency in seeking accountability from officials caught in unlawful actions.

“It says that a lot of people believe in what we’re doing here. People want to be part of the good fight,” he said.

Bonoan further expressed that their office was not only looking for lawyers that could assist them through legal battles, they were also looking for individuals that specialized in other practices such as engineers, accountants, and medical professionals.

This approach was said to be part of their probe against corruption in the country.

He noted that the Ombudsman was not merely trying to just fill gaps within its institution, it was looking to employ individuals that allow them to make solid cases for prosecutory purposes.

“We’re not just looking to fill positions. We’re looking to build a strong organization. The best way to do that is to get the best people,” he explained.

In the most recent developments to its ongoing probe, the Ombudsman has sought the filing of Precautionary Hold Departure Orders (PHDO) against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, former Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, and businessman Maynard Ngu for links to the flood control scandal.

Romualdez had since questioned the reasoning behind such filings, noting that there had not yet been a preliminary investigation launched against him.

The Leyte 1st District Rep. even urged the Ombudsman to inhibit from the investigations as he stated that the latter had already established a prejudgment on the case due to his statements to the media during interviews.