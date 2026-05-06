Officials flag possible negligence as probe looms over Navotas landfill fire

He added that coordination has already been made with legal authorities, including the Office of the Solicitor General, for possible case build-up and documentation.

Tiangco cited concerns over the implementation of the Safe Closure and Rehabilitation Plan, which is required under environmental and solid waste regulations for landfill operations.

“Maliwanag naman po sa DENR na may pananagutan ang operator po,” Tiangco added, noting that failure to properly implement long-term closure safeguards may have contributed to conditions that allowed subsurface fires to develop and spread within the landfill.

The landfill fire, which has affected a 44-hectare site, is now about 80% contained, but authorities warned that underground hotspots and shifting winds continue to complicate full suppression.

Operations remain ongoing with the support of inter-agency task forces and foreign technical assistance from the United States and Japan, including the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and US disaster response experts.

The smoke from the landfill fire affected air quality across Metro Manila, where an “acutely unhealthy” reading was recorded in multiple instances by the Air Quality Index of the Environmental Management Bureau National Capital Region.