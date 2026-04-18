Navotas landfill fire rages on

The fire at the Navotas Sanitary Landfill continues to burn, with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Navotas local government leading efforts to contain it since 10 April.
DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the blaze is “not normal,” noting that methane gas beneath the landfill is fueling the fire.
“This is not an ordinary fire… what is burning is the gas, the methane underneath. We need to address that,” he said.
Air quality has been affected in nearby areas, with authorities warning that conditions may pose risks to the elderly, children, and those with heart and lung illnesses.
Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco said extinguishing the fire is the priority, but accountability will follow.
“Someone must be held accountable… even after operations end, the site must not be abandoned and must remain safe,” he said.
San Miguel Aerocity Inc. , the current operator, said it acquired the property through court-approved expropriation in 2023 but assumed control only in February 2026.
The firm said Phil Ecology Systems Corp., the former operator, remains responsible for compliance with its Environmental Compliance Certificate and Republic Act 9003, including the landfill’s closure and rehabilitation plan.
PhilEco earlier said it had warned authorities about fire risks linked to methane and possible hazards from infrastructure development in the area.
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources met with SMAI, PhilEco, and the Navotas LGU on 16 April and said it will issue a statement after completing its investigation.