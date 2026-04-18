Navotas landfill fire rages on

“This is not an ordinary fire… what is burning is the gas, the methane underneath. We need to address that,” he said.

Air quality has been affected in nearby areas, with authorities warning that conditions may pose risks to the elderly, children, and those with heart and lung illnesses.

Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco said extinguishing the fire is the priority, but accountability will follow.

“Someone must be held accountable… even after operations end, the site must not be abandoned and must remain safe,” he said.

San Miguel Aerocity Inc. , the current operator, said it acquired the property through court-approved expropriation in 2023 but assumed control only in February 2026.

The firm said Phil Ecology Systems Corp., the former operator, remains responsible for compliance with its Environmental Compliance Certificate and Republic Act 9003, including the landfill’s closure and rehabilitation plan.

PhilEco earlier said it had warned authorities about fire risks linked to methane and possible hazards from infrastructure development in the area.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources met with SMAI, PhilEco, and the Navotas LGU on 16 April and said it will issue a statement after completing its investigation.