Mindanao treeshrew documented in Mount Apo Natural Park

According to DENR, the tingkolit was previously observed in the lower montane forests, the animal was newly recorded in a mid-montane area within a different monitoring site, suggesting a broader elevational range than earlier documented.

The finding points to the species’ adaptability and highlights the importance of continued field monitoring across varying forest zones.

Endemic to Mindanao, the Mindanao treeshrew is a diurnal mammal that feeds on insects, fruits, and small invertebrates.

It plays a dual ecological role as an insect regulator and seed disperser, contributing to forest regeneration and the overall balance of the park’s ecosystem.

The continued presence of the tingkolit remains an important indicator of a healthy and functioning forest ecosystem in Mt. Apo Natural Park.

The Protected Area Management Office remains steadfast in its commitment to sustaining biodiversity monitoring and conserving endemic wildlife and their habitats within MANP.