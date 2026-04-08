PBBM launches accountability drive!

A. Aggressive Anti-Corruption and Accountability

1. Prosecute Implicated Allies: Reports indicate that public trust decreased partly due to the corruption controversies, including flood control projects. To regain trust, the President must act against officials close to him implicated in scandals, moving beyond “systemic” blame and shifting to individual accountability.

2. Cabinet Reshuffle and Integrity: The public perceives a “governance breakdown,” requiring a deep reset of the Cabinet rather than token probes. A major reshuffle aimed at competence over political patronage is necessary.

3. Transparency in the 2026 Budget: He should allow for a line-by-line audit of the 2026 national budget to eliminate “soft and hard pork” allocations, addressing claims that public funds are being wasted.

B. Direct Economic Relief Issues

1. Inflation Control: PBBM receives his lowest ratings on controlling inflation. Concrete results in lowering the prices of basic goods are required, as people are holding him accountable for his campaign promises like cheaper rice.

2. Expand Kadiwa and Food Security: Expanding the “walang gutom” (no hunger) program and ensuring food affordability through Kadiwa centers, rather than just announcing them, is critical to improving his ratings among classes D and E.

3. Focus on Jobs and Services: Shifting from political rhetoric to jobs creation and social services (health, education) is necessary to win back support in the lower income brackets.

C. Strategy and Polarization

1. Manage the Political Divide: With Vice President Sara Duterte, who often leads in trust ratings in Mindanao and the Visayas (61 percent), actively criticizing him, PBBM needs to navigate the “war of attrition” in cyberspace and in Congress.

2. Strengthen Regional Support: Reports show high disapproval in Mindanao (73 percent) and the Visayas (61 percent). He needs to build a stronger presence and deliver other tangible benefits to these areas to counter the falling support, rather than focusing solely on Luzon.

D. Transparency and Governance Reforms

1. Digitalization to Curb Graft: Create digital platforms for reporting irregularities and require the digital submission of SALNs (Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Net Worth) to reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies and opportunities for graft.

2. Address “Fake News”: While the administration has blamed fake news for its declining ratings, shifting from a defensive stance to providing clearer, more transparent communication on government achievements is required to change the public perception.

Showcase CHEd-LandBank deals to benefit government scholars.

PBBM should showcase the wonderful work of his new appointee, CHEd chairperson Shirley Agrupis, who joined LandBank president Ma. Lynette Ortiz in sealing a partnership on modernizing agriculture education. The tandem signed two landmark agreements to enhance scholarships and support for agriculture and fisheries students while modernizing related higher education programs.

This model idea will stir the minds of hundreds of thousands of our scholars in hundreds of our state colleges and universities throughout the country. For the first time the young scholars will enjoy the benefits of their study grant money being given to them directly through the model idea of Dr. Agrupis.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com