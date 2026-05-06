Laoag City orders closure of four establishments over permit violations

The City Government of Laoag has ordered the closure of four establishments after inspections revealed that they were allegedly operating without the required permits and clearances.

Among those ordered closed were the Laoag-Bangui-Pagudpud Terminal in Barangay 9, RRJ Vulcanizing Shop in Barangay 40 Balatong, an auto repair shop in Barangay 55-B Salet-Bulangon, and J-Agreda Apartment in Barangay 13 Magat Salamat, all in Laoag City.

Documents issued by the Office of the City Mayor showed that the establishments failed to present valid Mayor’s Permits during inspection. Authorities also cited the absence of sanitary permits and health certificates for owners and employees.

The closure orders, signed by Laoag City Mayor James Bryan Q. Alcid, directed the establishments to cease and desist from further operations within the city.

In an interview, Licensing Officer III Eva Marie Dumlao said the city government conducted inspections after receiving complaints, particularly involving the Laoag-Bangui-Pagudpud Terminal.

“Before po kami nag inspect, may complaints po kasi na wala silang permit na nag-ooperate. So agad-agad na ininspect po ng aming office at nalaman po namin na talagang they are operating without permit,” Dumlao said.

She explained that the concerned operators were initially given time to comply with the city’s requirements.

“So binigyan namin sila ng chance para mag secure po, one month, then since hindi po sila nag comply within three months po kaya ni rekomenda na namin sila for closure,” she added.

Dumlao clarified that the closure orders may still be lifted should the establishments immediately comply with the required permits and documents.

“Puwede rin po silang mag-comply agad, i-lift din namin agad yung closure pag nakapag-comply sila,” she said.

Inspection reports released by the city government recommended the establishments for “immediate closure” after they were found operating as unregistered businesses.

The closure orders cited violations of City Ordinance 2023-017, the Sanitation Code of the Philippines, and provisions of the National Building Code of the Philippines.