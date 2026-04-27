Laoag City reverts to five-day workweek starting 27 April

The city government of Laoag City in Ilocos Norte has officially returned to a regular five-day workweek following the issuance of a memorandum from Mayor James Bryan Alcid.

Memorandum No. 209, dated April 23, directs all offices and employees to resume the Monday-to-Friday schedule beginning April 27, replacing the previously adopted four-day compressed workweek. Under the restored setup, office hours run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays.

The document also notes that personnel under flexible work arrangements will continue to follow their respective duty schedules.

The shift comes after the mayor sought guidance from the Civil Service Commission on the legality of the compressed workweek, which had been implemented earlier due to operational constraints. In its response dated April 13, the CSC said prior approval was not necessary, as the arrangement was adopted in response to existing challenges.

Despite reverting to the traditional schedule, the city government said energy conservation measures outlined in previous directives will remain in effect, with agencies instructed to ensure that public service delivery and employee welfare are not compromised.

The four-day workweek had been in place temporarily, but officials said the return to a standard schedule is meant to stabilize operations and maintain consistent access to government services.