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‘Kasalan sa Barangay’ launched

‘Kasalan sa Barangay’ launched
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Davao City — Acting Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II officiated a mass wedding for 38 couples over the weekend as part of the local government’s “Kasalan sa Barangay 2026” program.

The civil ceremony, held at the Barangay 22-C covered court, provided free wedding services to couples from Barangays 21, 22, and 23-C. The initiative was organized in coordination with the City Civil Registrar’s Office to help residents formalize their unions without the burden of administrative costs.

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In his address to the newlyweds, Duterte reminded the couples that a lasting marriage requires more than love. He emphasized that patience, understanding, and sacrifice are essential for maintaining unity through life’s challenges. Following the exchange of vows, the acting mayor led the distribution of groceries, kitchenware and financial assistance to each couple to help them begin their married lives.                                                    

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