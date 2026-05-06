‘Kasalan sa Barangay’ launched

Davao City — Acting Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II officiated a mass wedding for 38 couples over the weekend as part of the local government’s “Kasalan sa Barangay 2026” program.

The civil ceremony, held at the Barangay 22-C covered court, provided free wedding services to couples from Barangays 21, 22, and 23-C. The initiative was organized in coordination with the City Civil Registrar’s Office to help residents formalize their unions without the burden of administrative costs.