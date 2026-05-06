Jinggoy unbothered over Blue Ribbon’s partial findings, questions ex-DPWH execs' testimonies

Estrada also questioned the basis of testimonies and evidence presented by the embattled Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, particularly claims pointing to alleged “masterminds” behind the flood control fiasco.

“Lahat ng mga pinagsasabi nila, mga dinadamay nilang mga senador, mga Congressman, ang mahirap naninawala kaagad ang taumbayan (All the things they are saying, the senators and congressmen they are dragging into this—what’s difficult is that the public immediately believes them),” he said.

“Eh, sila-sila dito ang mga mastermind. Kami, wala kaming partisipasyon, wala kaming impluwensya sa pag-award o pag-bid ng kontrata. Wala kaming impluwensya, wala kaming tinatawagan. O sino gumagawa ng ghost-projects? Kami? Definitely not. Sila-sila ang gumagawa (They are the masterminds here. We have no participation, no influence in the awarding or bidding of contracts. We have no influence; we don’t make any calls. So who is doing the ghost projects? Us? Definitely not. They are the ones doing it),” he added.

He also raised concerns over whether the funds returned by former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, former District Engineer Henry Alcantara, former regional director Gerard Opulencia, and former Assistant District Engineer Bryce Hernandez were sufficient to warrant consideration as state witnesses.

Estrada stressed that restitution must be properly assessed.

“Pangalawa, tatanungin ko sana kung sapat ba yung sinauli na pera ng mga DPWH officials, katulad nila Bernardo, Alcantara, Opulencia, tsaka Hernandez, kung sapat na ba yung kanilang binigay na pera as a form of restitution para mag-state witness na sila (Second, I would like to ask whether the money returned by DPWH officials—such as Bernardo, Alcantara, Opulencia, and Hernandez—is sufficient. Is the amount they have given enough as a form of restitution for them to qualify as state witnesses?),” he said.

He then firmly denied any involvement in alleged budget insertions or contract irregularities, saying he had no participation or influence in the bidding or awarding of government projects.

“Wala naman (Nothing),” Estrada said when asked if he bears any ill feelings toward Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairperson Sen. Ping Lacson after being included in the list of implicated officials.

Estrada refused to sign a partial committee report, arguing that findings should only be endorsed once hearings are fully completed and the report is finalized.

“Why should I sign that's only partial committee report.

Dapat final. Kung hindi na siya magpapatawag ng pagdinig sa Blue Ribbon Committee, dapat final na. At pag final, i-disseminate na sa mga members ng Blue Ribbon Committee (It should be final. And if it is final already, it should be disseminated to the members of the Blue Ribbon Committee),” he said.