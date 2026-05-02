Manila ramps up energy security push with Japan

On Saturday, the Stratbase Institute said that the recent visit of former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who currently acts as Supreme Adviser to the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) who met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, underscored the growing urgency of energy security in the country’s policy agenda.

No longer just an economic concern

“Energy security is no longer merely an economic concern. It is now a strategic imperative tied directly to national resilience, long-term competitiveness, and sovereign decision-making,” the think tank said.

According to Stratbase, AZEC provides a framework for the Philippines to strengthen supply security while attracting investments and advancing its transition to cleaner energy.

The Philippines is also set to co-host the 4th AZEC Leaders’ Meeting in November as it expands its role in regional energy cooperation.

Energy deals could pose geopolitical risks

However, the institute cautioned against energy deals that could pose geopolitical risks.

“Any energy arrangement that comes with implicit or explicit concessions in the West Philippine Sea… directly undermines the country’s sovereign and national interests,” it said.