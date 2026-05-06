Heidi Klum stuns at Met Gala with avant-garde look

The Met Gala once again showcased some of the most fashion-forward looks of the year, with this year’s theme centered on costume art and avant-garde creativity. Among the celebrities who stood out was Heidi Klum, who drew attention with her striking ensemble.
Klum wore a skin-tight latex and spandex dress designed by Mark Marino, crafted to resemble a marble statue brought to life. The dramatic look combined beauty and horror — a style Klum is well known for through her elaborate Halloween costumes.
“I love fashion, I love art, and I especially love when the two collide,” Klum said in an Instagram post.
She explained that the outfit was inspired by Veiled Vestal by Raffaelle Monti, describing it as “a piece of fashion art, reimagined in motion.”
Dubbed the “Queen of Halloween,” Klum once again earned praise across social media for her commitment to the Met Gala theme and her embrace of unconventional fashion.