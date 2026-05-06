Heidi Klum stuns at Met Gala with avant-garde look

The Met Gala once again showcased some of the most fashion-forward looks of the year, with this year’s theme centered on costume art and avant-garde creativity. Among the celebrities who stood out was Heidi Klum, who drew attention with her striking ensemble.

Klum wore a skin-tight latex and spandex dress designed by Mark Marino, crafted to resemble a marble statue brought to life. The dramatic look combined beauty and horror — a style Klum is well known for through her elaborate Halloween costumes.