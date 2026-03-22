Fiber, enterprise growth in digital shift prioritized

Globe Telecom is sharpening its focus on fiber expansion and enterprise services to anchor the nation’s digital economy, reporting record revenues and a 43 percent surge in its fiber subscriber base through 2025.

Under the leadership of Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz, the telecommunications giant reached 2.1 million broadband subscribers by the end of 2025, up from 1.7 million the previous year. The growth was driven largely by affordable entries like GFiber Prepaid, which surpassed 820,000 users.

Company data shows that fiber now accounts for 91 percent of total home broadband revenues. Cruz said the shift reflects a broader strategy to move beyond price wars and focus on network reliability.

"Customers only notice the network when it fails," Cruz said. "Our goal is to make customer experience reliable and seamless."

The company’s financial performance reached new heights in 2025, with overall service revenues hitting a record P165.1 billion. Corporate data revenues also reached an all-time high of P20.7 billion as more businesses adopted cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity tools through Globe Business.

Globe has also integrated API-enabled capabilities, such as Number Verification and the Bridge Alliance API Exchange, to allow enterprises to scale digital operations securely.

While mobile services remain a cornerstone of the business, Cruz identified fiber and enterprise solutions as the primary "runway" for future growth. He noted that a robust fiber backbone is essential for supporting the increased data traffic from AI applications, streaming, and cloud adoption.

"To lead in AI, digital services, and enterprise solutions, our fiber backbone must be strong," Cruz said.

By expanding its fiber network to support tower backhaul and home connectivity, Globe aims to maintain its market leadership while building a multi-network ecosystem capable of powering the next stage of the Philippines' digital transformation.