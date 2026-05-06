Fish output falls 15.3% in Q1

A sharp decline in aquaculture dragged down the Philippines’ fisheries sector in the first quarter of 2026, overshadowing gains in commercial fishing and raising concerns over supply stability according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).
Total fisheries production dropped by 15.3 percent year-on-year to 856.29 thousand metric tons, reflecting widespread contraction across most subsectors. The downturn was largely driven by a steep fall in aquaculture, which remains the country’s primary source of fish supply.
Aquaculture output fell by 24.5 percent to 432.76 thousand metric tons, accounting for more than half of the sector’s total production. The decline highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in farmed fish production, including environmental pressures and input constraints.
Municipal fisheries also posted significant losses. Marine municipal output decreased by 15.5 percent, while inland fisheries slipped by 4.5 percent, pointing to continued challenges faced by small-scale fishers.
In contrast, commercial fisheries provided a rare bright spot. Production in this subsector rose by 10.4 percent to 205.23 thousand metric tons, partially offsetting the broader decline. However, its smaller share in total output limited its ability to reverse the overall contraction.
At the species level, key products such as seaweed, big-eyed scad, skipjack, and sardines recorded notable declines, contributing to the sector’s weak performance. Meanwhile, catches of round scad and fimbriated sardines increased, offering some relief to supply.
Despite these gains, the overall trend points to a fragile fisheries sector, with heavy reliance on aquaculture leaving output vulnerable to disruptions. The first-quarter performance underscores the need to strengthen production systems and support both small-scale and commercial operators to stabilize supply in the months ahead.