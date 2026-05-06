Fish output falls 15.3% in Q1

A sharp decline in aquaculture dragged down the Philippines’ fisheries sector in the first quarter of 2026, overshadowing gains in commercial fishing and raising concerns over supply stability according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Total fisheries production dropped by 15.3 percent year-on-year to 856.29 thousand metric tons, reflecting widespread contraction across most subsectors. The downturn was largely driven by a steep fall in aquaculture, which remains the country’s primary source of fish supply.

Aquaculture output fell by 24.5 percent to 432.76 thousand metric tons, accounting for more than half of the sector’s total production. The decline highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in farmed fish production, including environmental pressures and input constraints.