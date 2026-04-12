Galunggong supply surges, easing price pressure — PFDA

“A decade of implementing the closed fishing season policy has contributed to the recovery of fish stocks, and we are now seeing the results in higher and more stable landings,” said Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr.

Of the total volume, shortfin scad accounted for 9,731.68 metric tons, while bigeye scad reached 6,433.84 metric tons. Authorities noted that the seasonal fishing ban from November to January helped replenish stocks, contributing to the stronger March output.

PFDA officials also cited favorable sea conditions and earlier vessel deployments as factors supporting the increase. The agency added that the peak galunggong season is expected to continue until July, which could sustain higher supply levels in the coming months.

Despite the surge, the Navotas Fish Port Complex managed the increased volume efficiently, ensuring smooth unloading and distribution across supply chains.

“The Navotas Fish Port Complex was able to manage the significantly higher volume smoothly, ensuring proper unloading and distribution across the supply chain,” said PFDA General Manager Glen A. Pangapalan.

The PFDA emphasized that continued investment in cold storage and logistics infrastructure will be critical to minimizing post-harvest losses and maintaining fish quality as supply increases.

With stronger landings and a favorable seasonal outlook, fisheries stakeholders are closely monitoring whether the momentum can be sustained throughout the peak fishing period.