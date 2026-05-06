ERC suspends service cuts for Meralco bills until July

ERC also asked the distribution utilities and cooperatives to offer consumers flexible payment options to lessen the burden of financial payments so that consumers who consume 200 kilowatt-hours or less can pay their bills in installments.

“Payment may be spread over three months, with installments reflected in subsequent billing statements,” ERC said.

Meralco, having around eight million consumers, has yet to announce if it will impose a rate adjustment this month, just like the previous months.