Eala remains laser-focused

Eala, currently ranked No. 44, said she tries not to dwell on wins and losses too much as more tournaments are on the horizon.

“One thing I try to keep in mind is that when things are going bad or when you’re losing, it’s not as bad as it seems. And when things are going well, it’s also not as good as it seems,” Eala said.

“So it’s about finding that balance — staying humble but also hungry. I like to say: treat triumph and disaster in a similar way.”

Should Eala suffer an early exit in the Italian Open, she is slated to join the Parma Ladies Open from 11 to 16 May and will travel to France for the Strasbourg Grand Prix from 17 to 23 May via the qualifying round.