DSWD: 1.4M families exit 4Ps as poverty falls

“Hindi tayo nagdadagdag. Nire-restore lang natin,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in a television interview,” Gatchalian said.

The 4Ps program provides cash grants to low-income households on the condition that children attend school and families comply with health requirements such as regular checkups and immunizations.

Beneficiaries are periodically assessed using social welfare and development indicators to determine continued eligibility.

The 4Ps program previously covered about 4.4 million households, but roughly 1.4 million families have since exited after being assessed as having surpassed poverty thresholds or no longer qualifying under the program’s requirements.

The exits come alongside official data showing a decline in poverty incidence in the country, which the government has cited as an indicator of improving economic conditions.

“Ibig sabihin, gumanda yung buhay, wala na mga anak na pinapaaral, kaya inalis na sila sa programa,” he said.

Still, Gatchalian said that even if national data show a decline in poverty levels, some Filipinos may still not experience or perceive any change in their own living conditions.

“Yung surveys na lumalabas lagi na nakikita nyo, 40%, 30% ay nagsabing humirap ang buhay, hindi natin dinidiscount yung experience nila…Pero siyempre, sa basehan natin, kailangan yung data rin,” he said.

The DSWD secretary likewise emphasized that the identification of beneficiaries relies exclusively on survey data and is not influenced by recommendations from local officials. He likewise rejected claims that political bias played a role in the selection process.

According to Gatchalian, cash grants of up to P3,500 may be received by beneficiaries, depending on their compliance with the program’s conditions.