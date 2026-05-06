DOST, UNDP lead resilience push through hackathon

Officials said the initiative aims to operationalize the Resilience Dividend Framework, which shifts the approach to resilience from a cost-driven obligation to a value-generating investment strategy. The framework highlights how resilience efforts can deliver measurable benefits, including avoided losses, faster recovery and broader development gains.

In opening remarks, DOST and UNDP officials underscored the need to translate scientific research into actionable policies and investments that protect lives and livelihoods.

Participants from agencies including DOST-PHIVOLCS, DOST-PAGASA, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Office of Civil Defense and the Department of the Interior and Local Government joined discussions alongside local governments and international partners.

Experts from Australia’s CSIRO also provided regional insights and guided participants through the Resilience Dividend methodology, where teams analyzed case studies to identify both direct and indirect benefits of resilience investments.

The workshop highlighted the importance of data-driven decision-making, with participants identifying gaps in available data and the need for stronger data systems to support evidence-based planning.

Officials said the Philippines, which is highly exposed to climate and disaster risks, stands to benefit from a more strategic approach to resilience spending.

By framing resilience as an investment rather than a cost, the framework supports more efficient allocation of resources while aligning with national priorities such as economic growth, infrastructure protection and environmental sustainability.

The initiative forms part of DOST’s broader push to embed science, data and cross-sector collaboration in policymaking, ensuring that public investments generate long-term economic, social and environmental returns.