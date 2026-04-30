Conference pitches investment in disaster readiness

Model of conditional early action

“I propose that we move towards a model of conditional early action. This means repositioning funds and resources in the accounts of local governments, not just for rebuilding schools, but for retrofitting them. Not just for buying coffins, but for buying early warning systems and portable food reserves,” the four-term senator said as she revealed plans to legislate for anticipation.

“We need a budget amendment that allows the Department of Budget and Management to disperse disaster funds based on a forecast, not just a declaration of a state of calamity,” she added, stressing that fiscal policy is meaningless if it does not reach the mother packing her children into a tricycle or a jeep to flee a flooding home.

“We must simplify the trigger mechanisms for local aid. If Pagasa predicts a storm surge of a certain height or magnitude, the cash transfer should be automatic,” said Legarda.

Available funds

Department of Finance director John Adrian M. Narag, in a panel discussion on scaling anticipatory climate financing, informed that funds are readily available for local government units, including the annual local government support fund from the Department of Budget and Management and the People’s Survival Fund, a law authored by Legarda intended for adaptation projects for vulnerable communities.