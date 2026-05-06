DepEd steps up learning continuity, emergency response for schools hit by Mayon ashfall

“Kasabay ng agarang pagresponde at paghahatid ng mga learning at emergency supplies, tinitiyak din nating hindi napuputol ang pag-aaral ng ating mga kabataan,” he added.

DepEd said at least P3.715 million in emergency clean-up and clearing funds has been mobilized to support affected schools, alongside the prepositioning of learning and safety materials across the province.

The department has deployed 850 All-Weather Learning Kits, or “EduKahon,” and distributed N95 masks, hygiene kits, disinfectants, alcohol, tissue supplies, printers, paper, and other classroom materials to help schools operate under hazardous conditions.

To support remote and alternative instruction, virtual learning packages and teaching kits worth P20,000 per school have also been provided through partner organizations.

DepEd’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service (DRRMS) said it has stepped up coordination with local disaster offices, local government units, and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), which has maintained Alert Level 3 over Mayon, indicating intensified magmatic unrest and the possibility of sudden hazardous eruptions.

As of 5 May, two schools in Camalig, Albay are being used as evacuation centers for 172 families or 603 individuals, including 53 learners and 10 DepEd personnel. A total of 24 classrooms have been converted into temporary shelters.

DepEd has also activated psychosocial support interventions under its Batang Empowered and Resilient Team (BERT) program to help affected learners and school personnel cope with displacement and stress, while continuing learning activities in evacuation sites and nearby communities.

Authorities have maintained strict restrictions on access to the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone and the Extended Danger Zone surrounding Mayon amid the continuing volcanic unrest.