DepEd tells Albay schools to prioritize safety amid Mayon unrest

As of 3 May, three schools—Tagaytay Elementary School, Bariw Elementary School, and Cabangan Elementary School, all in Camalig municipality—are currently serving as evacuation centers.

A total of 34 classrooms have been repurposed to temporarily shelter 488 families, or about 1,315 individuals, including 101 displaced learners and nine personnel.

Angara also said the agency is coordinating closely with local disaster authorities to strengthen emergency preparedness and safety protocols to safeguard all learners and staff.

DepEd field offices and schools have been directed to secure all learning materials, records, and equipment while prepositioning essential emergency resources.

Meanwhile, authorities maintain a strict prohibition on entering the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone and Extended Danger Zone around Mayon as the threat of sudden explosions persists.

DepEd also urged the public to remain vigilant for sudden steam blasts or volcanic explosions, as well as the risk of Mayon Volcano erupting with lava.