SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (7 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Do not ignore small misunderstandings because they can be the start of bigger conflicts.

Health: Make it a habit to drink warm water upon waking up.

Career: You might miss important instructions so read the memo or email carefully.

Wealth: News about a delayed payment will arrive. 

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Place a lapis lazuli on your desk to enhance wisdom and smooth communication.

OX

Love: If the same issue keeps repeating, it may need a deeper conversation rather than playful affection.

Health: Avoid cold drinks especially at night because they might trigger coughing.

Career: You might hear complaints behind your back. Ignore them and stay graceful.

Wealth: Expect a refund or a small profit from a previous investment.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: Hang a red tassel with a coin charm on your bag or door for protection.

TIGER

Love: A misunderstanding will be resolved with the right timing and tone of voice.

Health: If your neck hurts, stretching and massage will help.

Career: There might be a sudden call or meeting so be prepared.

Wealth: Avoid giving in to shopping apps and record your expenses first.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 3 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 9

Advice: Keep a gray hematite stone on your work table for focus.

RABBIT

Love: If you are holding something in, it is better to express it than let it grow in your mind.

Health: It is a good day for stretching or walking. Move around to avoid colds and body chills.

Career: Your energy is great today so use it for creative tasks.

Wealth: A bonus or tip may come from someone pleased with your help.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a rose quartz pendant to promote harmonious interactions at home and work.

DRAGON

Love: Sometimes you do not need an answer; you just need to be heard.

Health: There may be signs of dehydration, so drink water even if you are not thirsty.

Career: Be careful in sharing ideas because someone might try to claim them.

Wealth: Cash is better than installment for now.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a green aventurine bracelet for luck in negotiations and protection.

SNAKE

Love: You keep revisiting a memory. Ask yourself if it is still alive or if it is time to let it go.

Health: Aromatherapy will help relax your mind today.

Career: You have a long-pending task, and it is time to finish it.

Wealth: A small win in a contest or raffle is possible, so give it a try.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 4 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Keep an amethyst tumble in your wallet for protection and mental clarity.

HORSE

Love: If you are waiting for an answer in love, do not force it. It will come at the right time.

Health: Maintain good posture, especially if you sit for long hours.

Career: You will receive praise from a boss or superior.

Wealth: A good deal for home essentials will come, so grab it while it lasts.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 5:00 PM

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: Place a white quartz tower on your main table at home to bring peace and harmony.

GOAT

Love: You might feel a bit insecure, but remember that you are enough.

Health: Watch out for dry skin and use the right lotion or oil.

Career: A new opportunity may arise within your company.

Wealth: Be cautious of sudden promos or “buy now” offers.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 8

Advice: Keep a citrine crystal in your wallet for protection and extra luck with money.

MONKEY

Love: Someone has admired you for a long time but stays quiet. 

Health: Eat fiber-rich food and drink plenty of water.

Career: A question will come your way that you must answer confidently.

Wealth: You will receive an unexpected gift or freebie.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a gold-plated lucky coin in your wallet for continuous blessings and good luck.

ROOSTER

Love: Do not let pride take over if you truly want your relationship to last.

Health: Reduce caffeine intake this week.

Career: You will receive good news from a former boss.

Wealth: It is a good day to list your expenses and make a budget.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 11 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 3

Advice: Place a brown agate stone on your desk or coin box.

DOG

Love: If something in your relationship is unclear, ask instead of assuming.

Health: Make it a habit to relax before bedtime for better sleep.

Career: A teammate will relate to you today, which can be a good start to friendship.

Wealth: A long-awaited remittance or payment will finally arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 a.m.

Lucky Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Hang a green jade coin charm on your bag.

PIG

Love: Not all promises need to be fulfilled right away. Give time and understanding.

Health: Slight body aches may occur because of the cold weather. 

Career: You will meet a new connection who can help you in the long term.

Wealth: You may receive a refund or settle a payment issue.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Keep a silver charm in your wallet for luck and protection.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
horoscope
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph