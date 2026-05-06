Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Do not ignore small misunderstandings because they can be the start of bigger conflicts.

Health: Make it a habit to drink warm water upon waking up.

Career: You might miss important instructions so read the memo or email carefully.

Wealth: News about a delayed payment will arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Place a lapis lazuli on your desk to enhance wisdom and smooth communication.