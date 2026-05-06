College fresh grads may receive P5K for job hunting if this bill becomes law

Ejercito said the proposal will further strengthen assistance for first-time job-seekers, who are already eligible to obtain government-issued pre-employment documents for free under Republic Act 11261.

Citing data from the Department of Labor and Employment, the measure highlighted that the unemployment rate of college graduates in the country rose by 2.6 percent in 2025 from 35.6 percent in December 2024.

“Many individuals who have completed tertiary education aspire to secure decent employment that provides adequate benefits for a stable and dignified living. However, as fresh graduates who often have limited financial resources, they are faced with various expenses associated with job applications,” the bill states.

Similar measures were filed in the House of Representatives in the previous Congress, but they failed to become law after the counterpart bills in the Senate languished at the committee level.

Fresh graduates who wish to avail of the cash grant will be required to submit a copy of their diploma, certification, or any proof of graduation to the government agency or local government concerned.

These documents should clearly state the date of graduation or completion, the course completed or degree earned, and be signed by the institution's duly authorized representative.

If it passes into law, an inter-agency monitoring committee (IAMC) will be formed to closely monitor whether government agencies comply with the provisions.

The IAMC, which shall be headed by the chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education, may recommend the filing of an administrative complaint against offenders.