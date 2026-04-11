11 nabbed in Caraga anti-illegal mining raid; P50.5M equipment seized

DENR Regional Executive Director Maritess M. Ocampo said the operation began at around 9 p.m. on April 9 and concluded at 9:30 p.m. on April 10.

Authorities seized six units of heavy equipment, including dump trucks, excavators, payloaders, and a pickup truck, along with generator sets, fuel containers, and steel frames containing traces of gold.

The arrested individuals are currently detained at the Cantilan Municipal Police Station for documentation and inquest proceedings.

They are facing charges for violations of Sections 102 and 103 of Republic Act No. 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995; Section 20 of the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) Act; and Section 7 of the Chainsaw Act. The charges cover illegal exploration, theft of minerals, unauthorized timber cutting within a protected area, and possession of unregistered chainsaws.

Ocampo said DENR Caraga is coordinating closely with the Philippine National Police (PNP) for the filing of criminal cases and with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for the legal custody of the foreign nationals involved.

Authorities are also coordinating with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and intelligence units to trace the ownership of one abandoned dump truck and to place it under “red alert” status.

“This operation demonstrates the DENR’s unwavering commitment to enforce environmental laws and protect our natural resources from illegal exploitation,” Ocampo said.

“We will continue to strengthen inter-agency collaboration to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law.”

The DENR reminded the public that illegal mining poses serious threats to ecosystems, water quality, and community safety, and urged continued vigilance in reporting environmental violations.