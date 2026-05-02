Lacson: Attempts to suppress flood control probe will fail

“I called the flood control scandal ‘Napoles 2,’ but this is much worse, and it’s no laughing matter,” he added, referring to the pork barrel scam involving businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles in the early 2010s.

The senator said the controversy has already left a deep imprint on public consciousness, citing the lives and livelihoods allegedly affected by questionable or failed flood control projects.

Lacson said he felt compelled to directly report the committee’s findings to the public after conducting seven to eight hearings, amid accusations that the Senate probe was protecting certain personalities or selectively targeting others.

“As Blue Ribbon chairman, I owe it to the Filipino people to update them,” he said. “There are false narratives being spread that we are covering up for some persons and targeting others.”

He noted that the committee had prepared a partial report in February, but it stalled after some senators withheld their signatures.

While respecting the position of colleagues who disagreed with portions of the report, Lacson criticized the refusal to sign as a move that effectively blocked the report from reaching plenary deliberations.

“It is our duty as members of committees to sign a committee report and indicate whether we have reservations, amendments, or a separate opinion,” he said. “We should not refuse to sign just to block the report from reaching the plenary.”

Lacson said his planned privilege speech, which may be delivered on May 4 or 5, would include the chairman’s progress report and could present additional documents and evidence not previously discussed during hearings.

He added that the findings may later be shared with the Department of Justice and the Office of the Ombudsman to aid in building cases against individuals implicated in the controversy.

The speech is also expected to pave the way for the resumption of Blue Ribbon hearings before Congress adjourns sine die on June 6.

Among those who may be invited to future hearings are former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, former Ilocos Sur governor Luis Singson, and at least six former military personnel who allegedly claimed they delivered large sums of cash to certain personalities.

Lacson noted, however, that the Senate would need to balance committee proceedings with the possible impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte if the Articles of Impeachment are transmitted to the chamber.

“Assuming the Articles of Impeachment are transmitted to the Senate, we will have to consider making mornings available for the impeachment trial so we can still hold committee hearings,” he said.