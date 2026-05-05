Whang-od tattoo controversy sparks debate

Ammin Acha-ur, a prominent Baguio-based practitioner from the Butbut tribe, expressed outrage over the exchange.

She argued that while some view the moment as a meeting of different artistic worlds, it lacks cultural relevance and ignores the sanctity of the elder’s body.

“This is so inappropriate, another exploitative situation,” Acha-ur said. “Let her live in peace sharing and doing the culture of traditional tattoo. She already has many traditional tattoos; why ink her? This should not be allowed if there is no cultural relevance. She is an icon.”

Acha-ur, who has dedicated her career to the preservation of “Batok” or hand-tapped tattooing, stressed that the act crosses the line from cultural appreciation into insensitivity.

She cited that Whang-od is a vessel of ancestral history, not a “tourist attraction” or a canvas for modern machine styles that do not belong to the Kalinga people.

“Our elders are the keepers of our soul,” Acha-ur said. “To see a foreigner use her skin as a canvas for a style that is not ours feels like a displacement of our identity.”

Beyond the cultural implications, Acha-ur raised ethical questions regarding the tattooing of a woman believed to be 107 years old and cited that an elder’s skin requires specialized traditional care that a modern artist might overlook while pursuing a “viral moment.”

The incident has reignited fears among local practitioners that the rapid commercialization of Buscalan is leading to a “human zoo” atmosphere.