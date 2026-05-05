Kalinga artist criticizes foreigner tattooing Apo Whang-od

While some viewed the exchange as a "meeting of masters," Kalinga traditional tattoo artist Ammin Acha-ur said the act is not merely about ink on skin; it is about the sanctity of the body and the hierarchy of indigenous tradition. She stressed it crosses a line from appreciation into a lack of cultural sensitivity.

Ammin is a famous Baguio-based Kalinga traditional tattoo artist belonging to the Butbut tribe. She is a dedicated "mambabatok" advocating the preservation of the Kalinga "Batok" or the hand-tapped tattoo.

"Our elders are the keepers of our soul. To see a foreigner use her skin as a canvas for a style that is not ours feels like a displacement of our identity," Acha-ur shared, in a sentiment echoed across local social media circles. She emphasized that Whang-od is more than a tourist attraction; she is a vessel of ancestral history.

Acha-ur raised subtle questions regarding the ethics of tattooing a centenarian, noting that the skin of an elder requires a level of care and traditional understanding that a modern machine artist might overlook in the pursuit of a "viral moment."