Tulfos not seeking higher office

“We’re happy where we’re at. Napag-usapan namin magkapatid kagabi. Hanggang dito lang po kami sa Senate (My brother and I talked about it last night. We’re staying here in the Senate),” Tulfo told reporters in an ambush interview.

He said they would rather focus on their legislative work than entertain talks of seeking higher office.

“We’re just doing our job and we’ll continue to do our job kasi yun po yung trabaho namin ever since, kahit before politics pa po,” he said.

“Kahit sa media pa po kami, we were already trying to help,” he added.

Tulfo questioned why their names were repeatedly being floated as possible challengers to Duterte.

“Bakit lagi po kami itinuturo? Bakit kami kaagad naisip na ipantatapat kay Sara Duterte?” he said. “Wala ho kaming plano na tumakbo for higher office.”

The senator also appealed to survey firms to stop including their names in future polls for the 2028 elections.

“Please leave us alone,” he said, adding that the release of the survey results could once again expose their family to criticism and attacks online.

Tulfo pointed out that there were many other personalities from both the administration and opposition who could be considered by voters if they were looking for alternatives to Duterte.

“Kung hindi po sang-ayon yung ibang kababayan natin kay Sara, may mga options naman (If some of our fellow Filipinos do not agree with Sara, there are other options available),” he said.

He mentioned Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, Senator Risa Hontiveros, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, former Senator Mar Roxas and former Vice President Leni Robredo as among those being discussed by various groups.

Tulfo also said it was too early to focus on the 2028 elections, noting that the country continues to face pressing issues such as high fuel prices, low wages, food concerns, healthcare problems, and the possible impeachment trial involving Duterte.

“It’s only 2026. Ang dami pong problema (There are so many problems) we’re facing right now,” he said.