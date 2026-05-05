It’s not only civilians who are caught in the crossfire in a war. Pets’ lives are also at risk.

In the Ukraine war, soldiers would rescue cats and dogs left in the frontlines by bringing them to safer ground. Troops from the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade do the evacuation using a drone.

A cat named Barsik and a dog called Zagybluk were put in special breathable pouches that were carefully tied to a drone, Nadiya Zamryga, the brigade’s press officer, told CNN over the phone.