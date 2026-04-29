Injured grass owl rescued in Lake Sebu

Authorities suspect that a slingshot caused the injury, as children were reportedly playing in the area where the owl was rescued.

The PAMO staff provided immediate care, including the application of povidone-iodine to disinfect and treat the wound, as well as the administration of electrolytes to aid in the bird’s recovery.

The owl will be safely transferred to the DENR XII Wildlife Rescue Center in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat for further assessment, specialized care, and rehabilitation, to be released back into its natural habitat will be carried out once it has fully recovered and is certified fit for survival in the wild.

PAMO-AVPL reiterates its call to the public to help protect wildlife by not harming them and report any injured or captured wildlife to the nearest authorities.

Wildlife plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, and their protection is a shared responsibility.