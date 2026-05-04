The Met Gala rolls back in with sequins, self-regard and a side of charity

The show itself leans academic with roughly 400 pieces categorized by interpretations of the body, but the red carpet will almost certainly ignore restraint.

That ambiguity is the point. When there are no strict rules, interpretation becomes performance. Expect silhouettes that flirt with absurdity, fabrics that defy physics, and at least one ensemble that will dominate headlines for reasons unclear even to its wearer.

For those watching from a safer distance, Vogue will livestream the proceedings, with Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne guiding viewers through the spectacle, while Emma Chamberlain resumes her role as the internet’s unofficial anthropologist of celebrity behavior.

As for attendance, expect the usual upper tier. Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour lead the evening as co-chairs, with a supporting cast that looks like a curated algorithm of relevance and reach. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz and Anthony Vaccarello lead the host committee, joined by a roster that includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Misty Copeland, Teyana Taylor, Gwendoline Christie, Sam Smith, and Angela Bassett — a lineup engineered for both relevance and reach.

And yes, there is pushback, there always is. This year, criticism circles around the involvement of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez as honorary chairs, a reminder that even the most glamorous rooms are rarely free from scrutiny.

Still, by night’s end, the equation remains unchanged as fashion will still be worn, judgments will be made, and the museum will be better funded for it.