Medical City expands lab services to VisMin

The clinic now offers more than 100 specialized diagnostic tests, including those for autoimmune diseases, thyroid disorders, cardiac conditions, and blood-related illnesses.

Patient samples are collected at local branches and transported under controlled conditions to The Medical City’s central laboratories in Ortigas for processing.

“Access to the right diagnostic tests at the right time plays a critical role in patient care,” said Dr. Stuart Bennett, president and group CEO of The Medical City.

The expansion is expected to improve early diagnosis and treatment, reduce travel costs for patients, and support more accurate clinical decisions for healthcare providers.

The services are now available in branches located in Iloilo, Roxas, Cagayan de Oro, Palawan, and Cebu.