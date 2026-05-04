Medical City expands lab services to VisMin

The Medical City Clinic has expanded its send-out laboratory services to Palawan and Cebu, widening access to specialized diagnostic tests in the Visayas and Mindanao.
The move follows its initial rollout in Iloilo, Roxas, and Cagayan de Oro in late 2025, allowing patients outside Metro Manila to access advanced laboratory testing without traveling to the capital.
The clinic now offers more than 100 specialized diagnostic tests, including those for autoimmune diseases, thyroid disorders, cardiac conditions, and blood-related illnesses.
Patient samples are collected at local branches and transported under controlled conditions to The Medical City’s central laboratories in Ortigas for processing.
“Access to the right diagnostic tests at the right time plays a critical role in patient care,” said Dr. Stuart Bennett, president and group CEO of The Medical City.
The expansion is expected to improve early diagnosis and treatment, reduce travel costs for patients, and support more accurate clinical decisions for healthcare providers.
The services are now available in branches located in Iloilo, Roxas, Cagayan de Oro, Palawan, and Cebu.