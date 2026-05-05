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Taiwan leader: Island has ‘right to engage with world’

‘Taiwanese people are people of the world; Taiwanese people have the right to engage with the world.’
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te (left) delivers a short speech at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport following his visit to Eswatini.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te (left) delivers a short speech at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport following his visit to Eswatini.AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
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TAIPEI (AFP) — Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said Tuesday the island has the “right to engage with the world” after returning from a trip to Africa that Taipei accused Beijing of trying to derail.

Taiwan said China pressured Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar to revoke overflight permits for Lai’s 22 to 26 April visit to Eswatini, its only African ally.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te (left) delivers a short speech at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport following his visit to Eswatini.
African countries revoke Taiwan leader flight permits

“Taiwanese people are people of the world; Taiwanese people have the right to engage with the world,” Lai told reporters after flying home on the Eswatini king’s plane.

“We will not shrink back because of suppression,” he added, flanked by Eswatini Deputy Prime Minister Thulisile Dladla.

The United States condemned China’s “intimidation campaign,” while China called Lai’s trip a “stowaway-style escape farce” and “an international laughing stock.”

Eswatini is one of 12 countries still recognizing Taiwan. On 1 May, China extended a zero-tariff policy to all African countries except Eswatini.

Taiwan China tensions Africa trip
Taiwan international recognition issue
Lai Ching-te diplomacy news
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