Taiwan leader: Island has ‘right to engage with world’

“Taiwanese people are people of the world; Taiwanese people have the right to engage with the world,” Lai told reporters after flying home on the Eswatini king’s plane.

“We will not shrink back because of suppression,” he added, flanked by Eswatini Deputy Prime Minister Thulisile Dladla.

The United States condemned China’s “intimidation campaign,” while China called Lai’s trip a “stowaway-style escape farce” and “an international laughing stock.”

Eswatini is one of 12 countries still recognizing Taiwan. On 1 May, China extended a zero-tariff policy to all African countries except Eswatini.